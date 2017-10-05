Oct 5 Thu 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Thu Oct 5 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently
upgraded Tropical Storm Nate, located over northeastern Nicaragua.
1. A non-tropical area of low pressure is in the Florida Straits
centered about 50 miles southwest of Key West. This low is
interacting with an upper-level low to produce a broad area of
disorganized showers and thunderstorms across southern Florida, the
northwestern Bahamas, central Cuba, and the adjacent Atlantic
waters. Upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for
tropical cyclone formation while the system moves west-northwestward
over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.
However, locally heavy rainfall, some coastal flooding, and strong
gusty winds, especially in squalls, are likely over portions of the
Bahamas and Florida during the next couple of days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.
2. An area of low pressure is forecast to form on a frontal boundary in
a few days about 900 miles southwest of the Azores. This low
could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics early
next week while it remains nearly stationary over the northeastern
Atlantic Ocean.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Public Advisories on Nate are issued under WMO header WTNT31 KNHC
and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1.
Forecast/Advisories on Nate are issued under WMO header WTNT21 KNHC
and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT1.
Forecaster Blake
TROPICAL DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM NATE NEAR THE COAST OF NICARAGUA… …FLOODING RAINS EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AMERICA
Tropical Depression Sixteen Discussion Number 4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017
500 AM EDT Thu Oct 05 2017
Deep convection associated with the depression has increased over
the eastern portion of the circulation overnight, however there
has only been a slight increase in overall banding. Subjective
Dvorak intensity estimates suggest that the depression is near
tropical-storm strength, but with the center located near the
western edge of the deep convection the cyclone is kept as
a 30-kt tropical depression for this advisory.
The intensity forecast remains quite uncertain due to expected land
interaction today, and possibly again in about 48 hours when the
system passes near the Yucatan peninsula. The depression could
still become a tropical storm before the center moves over
northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras later today. After the
cyclone moves north of Honduras, it will traverse the warm waters of
the northwestern Caribbean Sea, where the upper-level environment is
also forecast to be conducive for strengthening. However, the amount
of strengthening is likely to depend on the structure of the inner
core after it crosses land. The intensity models have continued
their downward trend, but the NHC forecast remains near the higher
side of the guidance due to these favorable conditions and
persistence from the previous advisory. Some additional
strengthening is possible while the system moves over the southern
and central Gulf of Mexico, and the NHC intensity forecast brings
the system to hurricane strength within 72 hours. This is in best
agreement with the SHIPS intensity model.
The depression is moving northwestward or 315/6 kt. The cyclone is
forecast to move northwestward to north-northwestward during the
next day or two around the western side of a ridge the extends from
near the southeastern Bahamas southwestward into the central
Caribbean Sea. By the weekend, a large mid- to upper-level ridge is
forecast to build off the coast of the southeastern United States,
and this should steer the cyclone north-northwestward at a faster
forward speed. After 72 hours, the system is expected to recurve
around the northwestward side of the ridge. The track guidance is
in better agreement this cycle with the latest runs of the ECMWF
and UKMET models shifting westward, closer to the previous GFS and
HWRF iterations. This has required a fairly substantial westward
shift in the NHC forecast track at 72 h and beyond.
KEY MESSAGES:
1. The depression is forecast to strengthen and bring tropical storm
conditions to portions of Nicaragua and Honduras through early
Friday. Heavy rainfall could produce life-threatening flash
flooding and mud slides in portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa
Rica, and Panama through Friday night.
2. The system could be near hurricane intensity when it approaches
the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday, bringing direct impacts from
wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall, and a hurricane watch is
in effect for a portion of this area.
3. The system is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and
could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this
weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy
rainfall. However, it is too early to specify the timing, location,
or magnitude of these impacts. Residents along the Gulf Coast from
Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress
of this system and heed any advice given by local officials.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 05/0900Z 13.3N 83.3W 30 KT 35 MPH
12H 05/1800Z 14.3N 83.9W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND
24H 06/0600Z 16.3N 84.8W 35 KT 40 MPH
36H 06/1800Z 19.0N 86.0W 45 KT 50 MPH
48H 07/0600Z 21.8N 87.4W 55 KT 65 MPH
72H 08/0600Z 27.8N 89.5W 65 KT 75 MPH
96H 09/0600Z 34.0N 86.5W 35 KT 40 MPH…INLAND
120H 10/0600Z 39.5N 79.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND
$$
Forecaster Brown
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Thu Oct 5 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center has issued the last advisory on the
remnants of Tropical Depression Ramon, located offshore of southern
Mexico.
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Blake
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 11.3 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.1°F L 75.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: SE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 25-35 mph GC
Barometer: 1009:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.46 This month: 1.14in
18 Rain days in Sep 4 Rain days in Oct 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 31.43 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 100% Waxing Gibbous FM
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://
Speak Your Mind