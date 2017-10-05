Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Thu Oct 5 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently

upgraded Tropical Storm Nate, located over northeastern Nicaragua.

1. A non-tropical area of low pressure is in the Florida Straits

centered about 50 miles southwest of Key West. This low is

interacting with an upper-level low to produce a broad area of

disorganized showers and thunderstorms across southern Florida, the

northwestern Bahamas, central Cuba, and the adjacent Atlantic

waters. Upper-level winds are forecast to be unfavorable for

tropical cyclone formation while the system moves west-northwestward

over the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.

However, locally heavy rainfall, some coastal flooding, and strong

gusty winds, especially in squalls, are likely over portions of the

Bahamas and Florida during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is forecast to form on a frontal boundary in

a few days about 900 miles southwest of the Azores. This low

could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics early

next week while it remains nearly stationary over the northeastern

Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Public Advisories on Nate are issued under WMO header WTNT31 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT1.

Forecast/Advisories on Nate are issued under WMO header WTNT21 KNHC

and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT1.

Forecaster Blake

TROPICAL DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM NATE NEAR THE COAST OF NICARAGUA… …FLOODING RAINS EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AMERICA



Tropical Depression Sixteen Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162017

500 AM EDT Thu Oct 05 2017

Deep convection associated with the depression has increased over

the eastern portion of the circulation overnight, however there

has only been a slight increase in overall banding. Subjective

Dvorak intensity estimates suggest that the depression is near

tropical-storm strength, but with the center located near the

western edge of the deep convection the cyclone is kept as

a 30-kt tropical depression for this advisory.

The intensity forecast remains quite uncertain due to expected land

interaction today, and possibly again in about 48 hours when the

system passes near the Yucatan peninsula. The depression could

still become a tropical storm before the center moves over

northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras later today. After the

cyclone moves north of Honduras, it will traverse the warm waters of

the northwestern Caribbean Sea, where the upper-level environment is

also forecast to be conducive for strengthening. However, the amount

of strengthening is likely to depend on the structure of the inner

core after it crosses land. The intensity models have continued

their downward trend, but the NHC forecast remains near the higher

side of the guidance due to these favorable conditions and

persistence from the previous advisory. Some additional

strengthening is possible while the system moves over the southern

and central Gulf of Mexico, and the NHC intensity forecast brings

the system to hurricane strength within 72 hours. This is in best

agreement with the SHIPS intensity model.

The depression is moving northwestward or 315/6 kt. The cyclone is

forecast to move northwestward to north-northwestward during the

next day or two around the western side of a ridge the extends from

near the southeastern Bahamas southwestward into the central

Caribbean Sea. By the weekend, a large mid- to upper-level ridge is

forecast to build off the coast of the southeastern United States,

and this should steer the cyclone north-northwestward at a faster

forward speed. After 72 hours, the system is expected to recurve

around the northwestward side of the ridge. The track guidance is

in better agreement this cycle with the latest runs of the ECMWF

and UKMET models shifting westward, closer to the previous GFS and

HWRF iterations. This has required a fairly substantial westward

shift in the NHC forecast track at 72 h and beyond.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. The depression is forecast to strengthen and bring tropical storm

conditions to portions of Nicaragua and Honduras through early

Friday. Heavy rainfall could produce life-threatening flash

flooding and mud slides in portions of Nicaragua, Honduras, Costa

Rica, and Panama through Friday night.

2. The system could be near hurricane intensity when it approaches

the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday, bringing direct impacts from

wind, storm surge, and heavy rainfall, and a hurricane watch is

in effect for a portion of this area.

3. The system is forecast to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and

could affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane this

weekend, with direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and heavy

rainfall. However, it is too early to specify the timing, location,

or magnitude of these impacts. Residents along the Gulf Coast from

Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle should monitor the progress

of this system and heed any advice given by local officials.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 05/0900Z 13.3N 83.3W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 05/1800Z 14.3N 83.9W 30 KT 35 MPH…INLAND

24H 06/0600Z 16.3N 84.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

36H 06/1800Z 19.0N 86.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 07/0600Z 21.8N 87.4W 55 KT 65 MPH

72H 08/0600Z 27.8N 89.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 09/0600Z 34.0N 86.5W 35 KT 40 MPH…INLAND

120H 10/0600Z 39.5N 79.0W 25 KT 30 MPH…POST-TROP/INLAND

$$

Forecaster Brown