November 5, 2018

5 Nov Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

5 Nov Mon 2018

Tropical Report

 

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
700 AM EST Mon Nov 5 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Beven

 

400 AM PST Mon Nov 5 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical
Storm Xavier, located about a hundred miles west-southwest of
Manzanillo, Mexico.

1. A weak area of low pressure located about 800 miles southwest
of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing
disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Upper-level winds
are becoming less favorable, and significant development of this
system is not expected while it drifts northwestward during the next
couple of days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Forecaster Berg

 

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

 

Moderate winds and seas are expected over the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers over the northwest Caribbean.

 

 

Humidity: 91%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 9.2  VERY HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature –   See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 88.7°F  L 77.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.80 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.39 in    Last 24 hrs 0.11  This month:  0.11 in   0 days since rain  1 rain days in November

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 38.721 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in November 4.6 in.  Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F

in November: 82°F

 

MOON:

 6% Waning Crescent

 

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN November 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
