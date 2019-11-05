5 Nov 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

5 Nov Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Tue Nov 5 2019
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Nov 5 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a high pressure system currently over the eastern US moves over the western Atlantic Ocean.
Humidity: 50% Same as yesterday)
UV: 9.0 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.6°F L 76.6°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight ENE 10-20 mph
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 4.58 in
Last 24 hrs 0.02 in
This month: 0.02 in
7 days since rain
1 rain day in Nov
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 24.68 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in November 2.2 in.
Average temperature in November: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in November: 82°F
MOON: 60% illumination
NOV TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN November 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: http:// https://www.weathernerds.org/
Mikes Weather Page: http://www.spaghettimodels.com
Speak Your Mind