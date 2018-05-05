5 May Weather in Cayman

5 May Sat 2018
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected mainly for the sister Islands over the next 24 hours as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 83% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 87.4°F L 76.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 5-10 mph GC
Barometer: 1011.20 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.65 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.58 in 1 day since rain 2 rain days in May
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 5.66 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in. Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May 82°F
74% Illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News 5 May Sat 2018 Weather in Cayman SYNOPSIS Isolated showers are expected mainly for the sister Islands over the next 24 hours as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV… Link: 5 May Weather in Cayman […]