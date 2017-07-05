5 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 5 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Satellite data suggests that a low pressure system located about

550 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California

peninsula has become a little better defined this morning. However,

the associated showers and thunderstorms remain displaced well to

the south of the center. This system still has the potential to

become a tropical depression later today or tonight before it moves

westward into a less favorable environment.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of

Manzanillo, Mexico is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable

for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a

tropical depression this weekend while the disturbance moves

generally westward to west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west towards the west.