July 5, 2017

5 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Jul 5 Wed 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jul 5 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Satellite images indicate that the circulation associated with the
area of low pressure centered about 800 miles west-southwest of
the Cabo Verde Islands has become better defined, but the associated
thunderstorm activity is not well organized. This system has the
potential to become a tropical depression today or Thursday before
conditions become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. The
low has been moving little, but it should begin a west-northwest
track at 10 to 15 mph today.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Avila

 

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 5 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Satellite data suggests that a low pressure system located about
550 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
peninsula has become a little better defined this morning. However,
the associated showers and thunderstorms remain displaced well to
the south of the center. This system still has the potential to
become a tropical depression later today or tonight before it moves
westward into a less favorable environment.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of
Manzanillo, Mexico is producing disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable
for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a
tropical depression this weekend while the disturbance moves
generally westward to west-northwestward at about 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

 

 

 

 

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west towards the west.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 87%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.5 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.7°F  L 80.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: : 10-20 mph GC

Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 4.64 in    Last 24 hrs o.00 in  This month:  1.75 in

10 Rain days in June   2 Rain days in July   2 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 14.39 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

Moon: 88% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge


For Tropical Weather go to:

