5 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Jul 5 Wed 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jul 5 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Satellite images indicate that the circulation associated with the
area of low pressure centered about 800 miles west-southwest of
the Cabo Verde Islands has become better defined, but the associated
thunderstorm activity is not well organized. This system has the
potential to become a tropical depression today or Thursday before
conditions become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. The
low has been moving little, but it should begin a west-northwest
track at 10 to 15 mph today.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 5 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Satellite data suggests that a low pressure system located about
550 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California
peninsula has become a little better defined this morning. However,
the associated showers and thunderstorms remain displaced well to
the south of the center. This system still has the potential to
become a tropical depression later today or tonight before it moves
westward into a less favorable environment.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of
Manzanillo, Mexico is producing disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable
for gradual development, and this system is likely to become a
tropical depression this weekend while the disturbance moves
generally westward to west-northwestward at about 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west towards the west.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.5 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.7°F L 80.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs o.00 in This month: 1.75 in
10 Rain days in June 2 Rain days in July 2 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 14.39 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon: 88% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.s
