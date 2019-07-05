5 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

5 Jul Fri 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri July 5 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Pasch

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Jul 5 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

BARBARA NOW RAPIDLY WEAKENING AND EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM ON FRIDAY

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeasterly winds along with slight to moderate seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean

Humidity: 67% (Same as yesterday)



UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 82.0°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight E 10-15

Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in

4 days since rain

0 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.28 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 10% illumination

Waxing Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

