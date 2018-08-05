5 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A non-tropical low pressure system centered about 1000 miles

west-southwest of the Azores continues to produce limited shower

activity. Environmental conditions are expected to become

marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or

tropical characteristics while it moves little over the next

day or so, and then moves northeastward through Tuesday. Additional

information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts

issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Hector, located well east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii, and

on Tropical Depression Eleven-E, located a couple of hundred

miles south of Puerto Angel, Mexico.

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an elongated area of low

pressure located about 900 miles southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula have changed little in organization

overnight. Environmental conditions appear favorable for

development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within

the next day or two while this system moves slowly westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

2. Satellite imagery indicates that showers and thunderstorms

associated with an area of low pressure located about 400 miles

southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, have become a little better

organized overnight. Environmental conditions are expected to

remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the

system moves west-northwestward off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…near 100 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected to continue across the northwest Caribbean today as the upper level low pressure system enhances localized showers. Further east, there is a tropical wave nearing Jamaica that should move into our area overnight, increasing our chances of late night showers and possible thunder. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area, closer to the Sister Islands, which are moving towards the west. Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.2°F L 75.9°F

Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.35 in 1 day since rain 2 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.64 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 42% Waning Gibbous

