5 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist

5 Aug Sun 2018
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Aug 5 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A non-tropical low pressure system centered about 1000 miles
west-southwest of the Azores continues to produce limited shower
activity. Environmental conditions are expected to become
marginally conducive for the low to acquire subtropical or
tropical characteristics while it moves little over the next
day or so, and then moves northeastward through Tuesday. Additional
information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts
issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.
High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and
on the Web at https://ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.
Forecaster Pasch
500 AM PDT Sun Aug 5 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Hector, located well east-southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii, and
on Tropical Depression Eleven-E, located a couple of hundred
miles south of Puerto Angel, Mexico.
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an elongated area of low
pressure located about 900 miles southwest of the southern tip of
the Baja California peninsula have changed little in organization
overnight. Environmental conditions appear favorable for
development, and a tropical depression is expected to form within
the next day or two while this system moves slowly westward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
2. Satellite imagery indicates that showers and thunderstorms
associated with an area of low pressure located about 400 miles
southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, have become a little better
organized overnight. Environmental conditions are expected to
remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical
depression is likely to form later today or tonight while the
system moves west-northwestward off the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…near 100 percent.
Public Advisories on Tropical Depression Eleven-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ31 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPEP1.
Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Depression Eleven-E are issued under
WMO header WTPZ21 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMEP1.
Forecaster Brown
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 86% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.2°F L 75.9°F
Wind direction TODAY: ENE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.70 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.35 in 1 day since rain 2 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.64 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 42% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
