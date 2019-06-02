5 arrests made during Braccanal Weekend in Cayman Brac

FILE

From RCIPS

On Friday, 17 May, a man, age 25 of Cayman Brac, was arrested and subsequently charged with Assault ABH and Common Assault in relation to an altercation at a Cayman Brac bar during the Braccanal Carnival festivities. The victim in the incident was taken for treatment for minor facial injuries and subsequently released. This was one of 5 arrests made over the course of the Braccanal weekend, 17 – 20 May, including another incident where a man, age 47 of Cayman Brac, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of crack cocaine after a consumption utensil was found on his person.

“As we stated prior to the weekend, we continue to enforce all laws throughout the year, whether during carnival festivities or not,” said Inspector Kevin Bogle. “Although the vast majority of people attending Braccanal chose to conduct themselves in a safe and law-biding manner, these five persons chose otherwise, and were dealt with accordingly.”

