5 Apr Weather in Cayman

5 Apr Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies along with isolated showers and possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.
Humidity: 74% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.9 EXTREME UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 88.7° F L 74.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 10 – 20 mph Tonight E 10 – 20 mph
Barometer: 1016.50 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.20 in 2 days since rain 2 rain days in April 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.52 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.
Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 0% illumination – NEW MOON
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Speak Your Mind