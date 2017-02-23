46 students graduate from Cayman Islands International College

Forty-six students from the International College of the Cayman Islands received degrees at a commencement ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 9.

“This class is really phenomenal. These graduates achieved academically. They are professionally polished. They are critical thinkers. They have demonstrated a commitment to service. These are the career oriented values that employers all over the world want to see from degree earners,” said David Marshall, president of ICCI.” “I am just beaming with pride,” said Marshall.

Five students earned a master of business administration, the highest degree offered at the college. They are Cynthia Campbell, Paula Grierson-Thompson, Patriann Monteith, Simone Riley and Diana Virtue. Seven students earned other master’s degrees with concentrations in human resources and education management.

Seventeen students received bachelor of science degrees and 17 earned associate degrees. The major areas of study in this class were accounting, business administration, finance, human and social services, hotel and tourism management, office administration, and general studies.

Six civil servants graduated. They work in a variety of departments including Customs, Department of Children and Family Services and The Ministry of Education, Employment and Gender Affairs.

Best-selling author, sociologist, educator, and lecturer, Dr. Bertice Berry gave the commencement address. She urged graduates to use their education to find their purpose in life and to use that purpose to make a difference in the lives of others.

“It’s not enough that you have earned a degree and that you have made it. You are not set free just for yourself. You are set free to set someone else free,” said Berry. “Everyone you touch should know that if you can go to college and graduate, they can too,” said Berry.

Marshall said the college will do a thorough review of how graduates are doing in six months; however, he said that the initial evaluation of the class appears strong.

Ninety-seven percent are employed, in an internship program, or report receiving a raise, promotion or other job benefit as the result of their ICCI education. One hundred percent of the class participated in a community service activity before graduating. Ninety-six passed their internationally benchmarked exams comprehensive exams on their first attempt. Eight-one percent scored at or better than their global counterparts on the ETS Proficiency Profile writing test

“The stellar performance of this class is evidence that ICCI’s emphasis on academic standards is the right thing to do. We are not letting anyone walk across the commencement stage unless he or she has demonstrated the competencies in his or her degree area. Our goal is to only send work-ready graduates to employers,” Marshall said.

Diane Ricketts who earned a master of science in management degree said ICCI has helped her grow professionally, given her an opportunity to travel abroad, and prepared her to be a leader. She is now pursuing a doctoral degree in education at Walden University.

“My experience at ICCI has taught me that I can go out and achieve any goal I want. I am more confident than ever. I’m doing very well in my doctoral program, and I know it is because of my level of preparation,” she said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and Education Minister Tara Rivers gave congratulatory remarks and awarded the diplomas.

Butterfield, Cayman Islands Bankers’ Association, Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants, Cayman National, and EY presented awards to the top academically achieving students.

RBC Royal Bank Cayman Limited and Foster’s Food Fair were the official sponsors of ICCI”s 44th Commencement.

——————————————————————————————

Founded in 1970, the International College of the Cayman Islands the Birthplace of Tertiary Education in the Cayman Islands.

The International College of the Cayman Islands is accredited by The Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities (UK).

The International College of the Cayman Islands has been awarded the status of Candidate for Accreditation by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE)

The mission of the International College of the Cayman Islands is to prepare students for career placement and enhancement. The ICCI education instills attitudes, behaviors, sensitivities, skills and knowledge that are essential to life and learning.

IMAGES:

By Miguel Escalante