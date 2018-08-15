4 Uses for beer and none of them include drinking it

Courtesy of KitchenAid

Benjamin Franklin once brilliantly said “beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy” and we couldn’t agree more with this phrase. It’s not only a delicious drink, but it’s also made with natural and low-cost ingredients which contain many nutrients such as vitamin B1, folic acid, and biotin, among others. For this reason, to celebrate August 4th, “International Beer Day,” the experts at KitchenAid reveal 4 different uses for beer that you’ll love:

· Repair Split Ends

Mix 2 tablespoons of vinegar along with 2 tablespoons of beer, apply the mixture over clean hair for 7 minutes and rinse with cold water. The result is hydrated and healthy hair.

· Hair Conditioner

Mix one cup of beer with one teaspoon of jojoba oil. Apply it after your favorite shampoo as you would normally and rinse. The result is shiny hair.

· Relax Tired Feet

Fill a bowl with warm water and with half a beer bottle, the mixture should cover a little over your ankles. Place your feet inside the container and let the mixture work. The enzymes will also help soften feet calluses.

· Cook with Beer

Without a doubt, you know some dishes that can be prepared with beer. Also, this drink can be used to replace water in some recipes, such as for risottos or soups. How about a dip made with beer? We share this simple and delicious beer and cheese dip to surprise your guests at your next gathering.

BEER & CHEESE DIP

Recipe Courtesy of KitchenAid

Ingredients:

· 8 ounces cream cheese

· 6 ounces beer

· 8 ounces cheddar blue cheese

· 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

· 2 teaspoons dry (ground) mustard

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon sliced scallions (optional garnish)

Directions:

1- Attach KitchenAid® Precise Heat Mixing Bowl and Flex Edge Beater to your KitchenAid® Stand Mixer. Place cream cheese and beer in bowl and set heat to 215° F.

2- Once preheated, turn Stand Mixer to Stir and blend cream cheese and beer together until smooth.

3- Shred the cheddar blue cheese with your KitchenAid® Pro Line® Series 16-Cup Food Processor using the reversible shredding disc and set on the large shred setting.

4- Add shredded cheddar blue and continue to mix until melted and smooth. Continuing on Stir speed, blend in horseradish, mustard, and garlic until mixed.

5- Serve immediately or keep warm in bowl.

6- Serve with chips, pretzels, veggies, or any other snackable item you have laying around.