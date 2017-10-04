4 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist (Atl & CS)

Oct 4 Wed 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Wed Oct 4 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad area of low
pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea continue to
show signs of organization. Environmental conditions are forecast
to steadily become more conducive for development, and this system
is expected to become a tropical depression within the next couple
of days. The large disturbance should move slowly northwestward
across or near the eastern portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, move
into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and emerge over
the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. Interests in Nicaragua,
Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan peninsula should monitor the
progress of this system over the next few days. An Air Force
Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the
disturbance this afternoon, if necessary. Regardless of
development, this system will likely produce heavy rains over
portions of Central America during the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
2. A trough of low pressure located over central Cuba and extending
northward into the Straits of Florida is producing a broad area
of disorganized showers and thunderstorms across the southern
peninsula of Florida, the northwestern Bahamas, and the adjacent
Atlantic waters. Although significant development of this system
is not expected due to strong upper-level winds, brief squalls will
likely produce locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds over
portions of the Bahamas and the southern Florida peninsula during
the next couple of days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
Forecaster Stewart
TROPICAL STORM FORMS JUST SOUTH OF SOUTHERN MEXICO… …HEAVY RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE ALONG THE COAST OF SOUTHERN MEXICO DURING THE NEXT DAY OR SO
Tropical Storm Ramon Discussion Number 1
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP192017
400 AM CDT Wed Oct 04 2017
The small low pressure area located just south of the coast of
southern Mexico has been producing persistent convection for about
12 hours. Although the convection is confined to the western
portion of the circulation due to strong easterly shear, it has
enough organization for the system to be classify as a tropical
cyclone. Scatterometer data from 0410 UTC revealed a small area
of 35-40 kt winds to the west of the center, so advisories are
being initiated on a 40-kt tropical storm, the seventeenth tropical
storm of the 2017 eastern Pacific hurricane season. Strong
easterly shear is forecast to persist over Ramon during the next
during the next few days, which is likely to prevent strengthening
of the small tropical storm. The ECMWF and GFS weaken the cyclone
over the next day or so, although both models show some interaction
with another disturbance farther west in a couple of days. The NHC
forecast is of low confidence and calls for no change in strength
throughout the forecast period. An alternate scenario is for Ramon
to move closer to the coast of Mexico and dissipate within the next
2-3 days.
Ramon is moving westward or 270/8 kt to the south of a deep layer
ridge over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The ridge is forecast to
build westward over northern Mexico during the next few days, which
should cause Ramon to move westward at a slightly faster forward
speed. Later in the period, Ramon is forecast to reach the western
portion of the ridge and turn northwestward. Although most of the
model guidance agrees with this general scenario, there is a fair
amount of spread in the track models. The GFS and HWRF show a
faster westward motion while the ECMWF is much slower. The UKMET
is the outlier by taking Ramon eastward toward central America as a
low pressure area develops over the western Caribbean. Given the
large spread in the guidance, the NHC track forecast shows a slower
westward track and is close to the GFS and ECMWF ensemble means.
The confidence in the track forecast is quite low and interests
along the southern coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of
this system.
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 04/0900Z 14.3N 96.0W 40 KT 45 MPH
12H 04/1800Z 14.3N 97.3W 40 KT 45 MPH
24H 05/0600Z 14.3N 99.5W 40 KT 45 MPH
36H 05/1800Z 14.3N 102.0W 40 KT 45 MPH
48H 06/0600Z 14.4N 104.3W 40 KT 45 MPH
72H 07/0600Z 14.5N 107.5W 40 KT 45 MPH
96H 08/0600Z 14.5N 111.0W 40 KT 45 MPH
120H 09/0600Z 15.5N 112.5W 40 KT 45 MPH
$$
Forecaster Brown
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 93% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.1 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 89.1°F L 75.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ESE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1010:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 9.03 in Last 24 hrs 0.22 This month: 0.78in
18 Rain days in Sep 3 Rain days in Oct 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 31.02 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Oct 9.2 in. Average temperature in Oct: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in Oct 84°F
Moon: 99% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN OCT 2017 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
For Tropical Weather go to:
National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/
