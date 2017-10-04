4 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist (Atl & CS)

Tropical Storm Ramon Discussion Number 1

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL EP192017

400 AM CDT Wed Oct 04 2017

The small low pressure area located just south of the coast of

southern Mexico has been producing persistent convection for about

12 hours. Although the convection is confined to the western

portion of the circulation due to strong easterly shear, it has

enough organization for the system to be classify as a tropical

cyclone. Scatterometer data from 0410 UTC revealed a small area

of 35-40 kt winds to the west of the center, so advisories are

being initiated on a 40-kt tropical storm, the seventeenth tropical

storm of the 2017 eastern Pacific hurricane season. Strong

easterly shear is forecast to persist over Ramon during the next

during the next few days, which is likely to prevent strengthening

of the small tropical storm. The ECMWF and GFS weaken the cyclone

over the next day or so, although both models show some interaction

with another disturbance farther west in a couple of days. The NHC

forecast is of low confidence and calls for no change in strength

throughout the forecast period. An alternate scenario is for Ramon

to move closer to the coast of Mexico and dissipate within the next

2-3 days.

Ramon is moving westward or 270/8 kt to the south of a deep layer

ridge over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The ridge is forecast to

build westward over northern Mexico during the next few days, which

should cause Ramon to move westward at a slightly faster forward

speed. Later in the period, Ramon is forecast to reach the western

portion of the ridge and turn northwestward. Although most of the

model guidance agrees with this general scenario, there is a fair

amount of spread in the track models. The GFS and HWRF show a

faster westward motion while the ECMWF is much slower. The UKMET

is the outlier by taking Ramon eastward toward central America as a

low pressure area develops over the western Caribbean. Given the

large spread in the guidance, the NHC track forecast shows a slower

westward track and is close to the GFS and ECMWF ensemble means.

The confidence in the track forecast is quite low and interests

along the southern coast of Mexico should monitor the progress of

this system.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/0900Z 14.3N 96.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

12H 04/1800Z 14.3N 97.3W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 05/0600Z 14.3N 99.5W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 05/1800Z 14.3N 102.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

48H 06/0600Z 14.4N 104.3W 40 KT 45 MPH

72H 07/0600Z 14.5N 107.5W 40 KT 45 MPH

96H 08/0600Z 14.5N 111.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

120H 09/0600Z 15.5N 112.5W 40 KT 45 MPH

$$

Forecaster Brown