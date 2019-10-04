4 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 2 dist.

4 Oct Fri 2019

Tropical Report

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

800 AM EDT Fri Oct 4

500 AM PDT Fri Oct 4 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

A broad area of low pressure along with a surface trough across the Western Caribbean will continue to support showers and thunder across the Cayman area. Radar images show extensive areas of showers in and around the Cayman area, concentrated nearer to the Sister Islands. Individual pockets of showers are moving northward while the overall area remains nearly stationary.

Humidity: 77% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.4 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 89.0 F L 78.7°F

Winds: Today S 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable

Barometer: 1014.20 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.68 in

This month: 0.79 in

0 day since rain

3 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 21.79 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON: 39% illumination

First Quarter

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

