4 May Weather in Cayman

4 May Sat 2019

Weather in Cayman

Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean tightens. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area.

Humidity: 84% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.9 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.5° F L 79.0°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013.40 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.01 in

0 days since rain

1 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.20 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 0% illumination

NEW MOON

GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown