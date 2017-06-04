June 4, 2017

4 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 4 Sunday 2017

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sun Jun 4 2017

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea 
and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A weak area of low pressure, associated with the remnants 
of eastern
Pacific Tropical Storm Beatriz, is located over the southern Gulf of
Mexico about 275 miles east of Tampico, Mexico.  While some
disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity has developed
overnight, tropical cyclone formation is not expected due to strong
upper-level winds.  For additional information on this system,
please see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather
Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...low...near 0 percent.

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be
found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and on
the Web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Sun Jun 4 2017

For the eastern North Pacific...
east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is 
not expected during the next 5 days.

Weather In Cayman




Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.










Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared




Humidity: 87%  (UP from yesterday)


UV: 13.8 EXTREME  (UP from yesterday)


Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 90.8°F  L 77.8°F  


Wind direction TODAY:  ESE 10-15 mph




Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph




Barometer: 1012:00 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.21 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  0.00 in




9 Rain days in May   0 Rain days in June   15 days since rain  


2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.48 in




*NOTE:  record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.




Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.  Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F


 in May 84°F


Moon: 78% illuminated

 
















TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE


GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge













http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL








FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar


Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/








http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
























