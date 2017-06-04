4 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 4 Sunday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sun Jun 4 2017 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. A weak area of low pressure, associated with the remnants of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Beatriz, is located over the southern Gulf of Mexico about 275 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. While some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity has developed overnight, tropical cyclone formation is not expected due to strong upper-level winds. For additional information on this system, please see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...near 0 percent. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and on the Web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml. Forecaster Brennan
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM PDT Sun Jun 4 2017 For the eastern North Pacific... east of 140 degrees west longitude: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Brennan
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Humidity: 87% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.8 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.8°F L 77.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-15 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1012:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
9 Rain days in May 0 Rain days in June 15 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in May 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
