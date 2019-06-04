4 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

4 Jun Tue 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
200 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over southwestern Gulf of Mexico are currently disorganized. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before moving inland later today or tonight. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and Louisiana through Thursday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary. Interests along the Gulfcoast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light east to southeast winds and slight seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west
Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 14.0 (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.1° F L 81.0°F
Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in
2 days since rain
1 rain day in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 12.96 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 2% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
