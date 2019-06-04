4 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

4 Jun Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Tue Jun 4 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located over southwestern Gulf of Mexico are currently disorganized. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before moving inland later today or tonight. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and Louisiana through Thursday. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance later today, if necessary. Interests along the Gulfcoast of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light east to southeast winds and slight seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west

Humidity: 79% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 14.0 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.1° F L 81.0°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1014.40 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.02 in

2 days since rain

1 rain day in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.96 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 2% illumination

Waxing Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

