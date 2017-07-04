4 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Jul 4 Mon 2017
Tropical Report
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Early morning satellite images indicate that the cloud pattern
associated with the low pressure system located about 800 miles
west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has not changed very
much in organization. Environmental conditions, however, are
favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm to form
within the next 24 hours or so while the low moves westward or
west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Tue Jul 4 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure area
located about 500 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja
California peninsula continue to show signs of organization.
This system has the potential to become a tropical depression
later today or tomorrow before it reaches colder waters.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
2. A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is
located several hundred miles south-southeast of Acapulco, Mexico.
Although shower activity remains disorganized, environmental
conditions are forecast to be favorable for development, and a
tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the
disturbance moves westward at about 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
3. A third area of disturbed weather is located over the far eastern
North Pacific, a few hundred miles south of the coast of El
Salvador. Some development of this system is possible late this
week or this weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward
well south of the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough begins to interact with a tropical wave this afternoon over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated and scattered showers south of the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 79% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.6 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.8°F L 78.3°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1015:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs o.00 in This month: 1.75 in
10 Rain days in June 2 Rain days in July 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 14.39 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon: 82% illuminated
