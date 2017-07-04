4 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 4 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure area

located about 500 miles south of the southern tip of the Baja

California peninsula continue to show signs of organization.

This system has the potential to become a tropical depression

later today or tomorrow before it reaches colder waters.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is

located several hundred miles south-southeast of Acapulco, Mexico.

Although shower activity remains disorganized, environmental

conditions are forecast to be favorable for development, and a

tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the

disturbance moves westward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

3. A third area of disturbed weather is located over the far eastern

North Pacific, a few hundred miles south of the coast of El

Salvador. Some development of this system is possible late this

week or this weekend while it moves westward to west-northwestward

well south of the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Weather In Cayman



Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough begins to interact with a tropical wave this afternoon over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated and scattered showers south of the Cayman area moving towards the west to northwest.