4 Jan Weather In Cayman

Moderate northerly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a cold front becomes stationary over Jamaica today. Further north, a high pressure over Texas will move over the southeast US during the next 24 hours and strengthen. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving south.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared