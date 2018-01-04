4 Jan Weather In Cayman

4 Jan Thu 2018
Synopsis
Moderate northerly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a cold front becomes stationary over Jamaica today. Further north, a high pressure over Texas will move over the southeast US during the next 24 hours and strengthen. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving south.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 64% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.1 HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 79.0°F L 74.4°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 15-25 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.70 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
6 Rain days in Dec 0 Rain days in Jan 7 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.00 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
91% illuminated Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
