3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands

Making a difference in our industry and communities.
We believe empowering women in Finance also means supporting women and families everywhere. Our galas and fundraising events benefit organizations dedicated to improving lives through Mentoring, Women’s & Family Health, and Education. To date, 100 Women has raised over $44 million gross to benefit our philanthropic partners and positively impacted the lives of approximately 300,000 children and families.
DATE: Thursday, September 20th, 2018
TIME: 5:30 PM Registration
6:00 PM Event Begins
LOCATION: Karoo
Camana Bay
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
For more information go to: https://100women.org/pages/event.php?e=1750&inc=A&yr=0&loc=0&kw=&p=1
