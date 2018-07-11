July 12, 2018

3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands

From 100 Women in Finance

Making a difference in our industry and communities.

We believe empowering women in Finance also means supporting women and families everywhere. Our galas and fundraising events benefit organizations dedicated to improving lives through Mentoring, Women’s & , and Education. To , 100 Women has raised over $44 million gross to benefit our philanthropic partners and positively impacted the lives of approximately 300,000 children and families.

Save the date for the 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition! Team registration and ticket sales will open shortly, so recruit your team to see Who’s Best in Glass! This fundraising event will benefit our 2018 beneficiary Special Needs Foundation Cayman.

DATE: Thursday, September 20th, 2018

TIME: 5:30 PM Registration
6:00 PM Event Begins

: Karoo
Camana Bay
Grand Cayman,

For more information go to: https://100women.org/pages/event.php?e=1750&inc=A&yr=0&loc=0&kw=&p=1

