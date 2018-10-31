31 Oct Wed 2018 Tropical Report, 1 H/cane

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Oct 31 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Oscar, located over the central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Beven OSCAR EXPECTED TO BECOME A POWERFUL EXTRATROPICAL CYCLONE BY TONIGHT… …HIGH SURF EXPECTED ALONG BERMUDA BEACHES THROUGH TODAY



Hurricane Oscar Discussion Number 18

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162018

500 AM AST Wed Oct 31 2018

Oscar continues to become less tropical-looking in appearance.

Central convection is now minimal, and the overall cloud pattern is

quite asymmetric, with the main area of dense overcast over the

western portion of the circulation, stretching northward over an

approaching frontal boundary. The current intensity estimate is 65

kt in accord with the latest Dvorak Current Intensity numbers from

TAFB and SAB. Oscar is expected to merge with the nearby front in

12-18 hours, by which time the global models depict considerable

cold and warm advection around the center. This indicates that

Oscar will become an extratropical cyclone tonight, but energy from

baroclinic processes will likely maintain the system near hurricane

strength for the next couple of days. Only gradual weakening is

expected thereafter and post-tropical Oscar will likely be a strong

cyclone for the next 4 days or so. Post-tropical Oscar is forecast

to merge with another extratropical cyclone at high latitudes over

the weekend. The official intensity forecast is close to the

latest GFS prediction, which should be appropriate for a

mid-latitude system.

Oscar is moving quickly toward the northeast, or 035/19 kt. The

hurricane is being steered by the flow on the eastern side of a

trough that is passing through Atlantic Canada. In a day or so,

post-tropical Oscar should become embedded within the trough and

move rapidly northeastward in the mid-latitude westerlies over the

north-central and northeastern Atlantic. The track guidance is in

fairly good agreement, aside from some speed differences in the

latter part of the forecast period. The official forecast is close

to the latest dynamical model consensus, and is similar to the

previous NHC track.

Large swells from Oscar are expected to continue to affect portions

of the coast of Bermuda through today. Please consult products

from your local weather office, as these conditions could cause

life-threatening surf and rip currents.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 31/0900Z 34.1N 53.6W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 31/1800Z 37.6N 50.9W 65 KT 75 MPH

24H 01/0600Z 42.2N 47.1W 65 KT 75 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

36H 01/1800Z 46.0N 42.2W 65 KT 75 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 02/0600Z 49.7N 36.4W 60 KT 70 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 03/0600Z 56.0N 23.0W 60 KT 70 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 04/0600Z 61.5N 10.5W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 05/0600Z…MERGED WITH LARGER EXTRATROPICAL LOW

$$

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Oct 31 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low

pressure located about 1400 miles southwest of the southern tip of

the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Upper-level

winds are expected to be only marginally conducive for some slow

development of this system over the next couple of days while it

moves toward the west or west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A large area of disturbed weather is located several hundred

miles south and southwest of the southwestern coast of Mexico.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual

development of this system during the next several days, and a

tropical depression could form later this week or this weekend while

it moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Berg

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS