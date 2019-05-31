31 May Weather in Cayman

31 May Fri 2019

Weather in Cayman

Isolated showers will continue across the Cayman area this morning along with moderate winds and slight seas, as the upper level and surface troughs move away from our area

Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 14.9 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 85.3° F L 77.2°F

Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1013.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.04 in This month: 3.76 in

0 days since rain

9 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.94 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in May: 82°F



MOON: 10% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown