May 31, 2019

31 May Weather in Cayman

May 31, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

31 May Fri 2019

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue across the Cayman area this morning along with moderate winds and slight seas, as the upper level and surface troughs move away from our area

Humidity: 77% (DOWN from yesterday)


UV: 14.9 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 88°F. Yesterday: H 85.3° F L 77.2°F 
Winds: Today ESE 10-15 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 0.04 in This month: 3.76 in

0 days since rain

9 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.94 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May: 82°F

MOON: 10% illumination

Waning Crescent
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iScience, iTech, iWeather, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*