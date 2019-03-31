31 Mar Weather in Cayman

31 Mar Sun 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light winds and slight seas are expected over Cayman due in part to a weak high pressure system over the southeastern USA. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

Humidity: 75% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 11.8 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 86°F. Yesterday: H 86.8° F L 67.9°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1013.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 2.80 in Last 24 hrs 0.06 in This month: 0.98 in 0 days since rain 7 rain days in March 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.32 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in March 1.3 in.

Average temperature in March: 72°F to 86°F



Sea Temperature in March: 81°F



MOON: 20% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN March 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown