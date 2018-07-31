31 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Stewart

1100 PM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure

located about 800 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the

Baja California Peninsula continue to show signs of organization.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional

development, and a tropical depression is likely to form within

the next few days while the disturbance moves generally westward

at around 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form several hundred miles

south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec late this week. Gradual development

of this system is possible thereafter as it moves west-northwestward

off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

I solated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as an upper level low pressure system currently over eastern Cuba moves west over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 82% (DOWN from yesterday) UV: 12.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.6°F L 74.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.30 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.83 in 1 day since rain 9 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 19.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 88% Waning Gibbous

