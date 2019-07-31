31 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist.

31 Jul Wed 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019

Hurricane Flossie

FLOSSIE FIGHTING AGAINST STRONG UPPER-LEVEL WINDS

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected for the next 24 hours as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

Humidity: 66% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 93°F. Yesterday: H 92.8 F L 78.9°F

Winds: Today ENE 5-10 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012.20 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.58 in

0 days since rain

11 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.88 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 1% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

