31 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist.

31 Jul Wed 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 31 2019
Hurricane Flossie
FLOSSIE FIGHTING AGAINST STRONG UPPER-LEVEL WINDS
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers are expected for the next 24 hours as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.
Humidity: 66% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.0 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 77°F to 93°F. Yesterday: H 92.8 F L 78.9°F
Winds: Today ENE 5-10 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1012.20 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.58 in
0 days since rain
11 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.88 in
Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 1% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
