31 Dec Weather In Cayman

31 Dec Sun 2017
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 as the high pressure system lingers over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 6.3 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.6°F L 74.8°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.54 in
21 Rain days in Nov 6 Rain days in Dec 3 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 62.94 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F
Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F
96% illuminated Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN DEC 2017 – Click to enlarge
