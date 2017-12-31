31 Dec Weather In Cayman

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 as the high pressure system lingers over the western Atlantic Ocean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 76% (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.3 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 83.6°F L 74.8°F



Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-20 mph GC



Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-20 mph GC



Barometer: 1018.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 14.66 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 2.54 in



21 Rain days in Nov 6 Rain days in Dec 3 days since rain

2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 62.94 in



*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.



Average rainfall in Dec 2.2 in. Average temperature in Dec: 73°F to 82°F

Sea Temperature in Dec 82°F

96% illuminated Waxing Gibbous

