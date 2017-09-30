30 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 TS, 2 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Sat Sep 30 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Maria, located several hundred miles south-southeast of Cape

Race, Newfoundland, and has issued the last advisory on Post-

Tropical Cyclone Lee, located almost 800 miles north-northwest

of the Azores.

1. The combination of a broad trough of low pressure over Florida and

an upper-level low over the Gulf of Mexico is producing disorganized

cloudiness and showers that extend from the northwestern Caribbean

Sea northward across much of the Florida peninsula and the adjacent

waters. Environmental conditions have become less conducive for

development and the chance of tropical cyclone formation has

decreased. Nevertheless, locally heavy rainfall will likely

continue over portions of western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the

Florida peninsula during the next several days while the system

moves slowly northward and then westward near northern Florida and

the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

2. A tropical wave interacting with an upper-level low is producing

a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and showers extending

from the eastern Caribbean Sea northeastward across the Lesser

Antilles to the nearby Atlantic waters. Environmental conditions

have become unfavorable for development and tropical cyclone

formation is not anticipated. This system is forecast to move

west-northwestward to westward at 10 to 15 mph during the next few

days bringing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the northern

Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles during the next several

days. A Flash Flood Watch in effect for Puerto Rico and the

U.S. Virgin Islands through late Sunday night.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

Forecaster Avila

MARIA BEGINNING EXTRATROPICAL TRANSITION… …EXPECTED TO BECOME FULLY EXTRATROPICAL LATER TODAY OR TONIGHT



Tropical Storm Maria Discussion Number 57

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM AST Sat Sep 30 2017

Despite now being over sea surface temperatures of around 25

degrees Celsius, Maria is producing a persistent cluster of deep

convection that is displaced to the east of the center due to 15 kt

of west-northwesterly shear. Satellite imagery shows cold

advection occurring within the western part of the cyclone’s

circulation behind an approaching cold front, heralding the

beginning of Maria’s extratropical transition. Based on global

model guidance, this transition should be complete within 24 hours,

and Maria’s intensity is unlikely to change much up until that time

due to baroclinic forcing. The extratropical low is likely to

gradually weaken after 24 hours and become absorbed within a

frontal zone by day 3, if not sooner.

Maria is accelerating east-northeastward in the flow ahead of a

positively tilted trough moving off the northeastern coast of North

America, and the initial motion estimate is 070/28 kt. The trough

should continue steering Maria even faster toward the east-northeast

for the next couple of days. The GFS is significantly faster than

the ECMWF, UKMET, and Canadian models since it shows Maria becoming

absorbed by the front much sooner. The NHC track forecast remains

close to the latter models and is relatively unchanged from the

previous forecast.

Guidance from the NOAA Ocean Prediction Center was used for the

track, intensity, and wind radii forecasts during Maria’s

post-tropical stages.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 30/0900Z 39.6N 50.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 30/1800Z 41.3N 45.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 01/0600Z 43.8N 38.3W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

36H 01/1800Z 46.6N 30.0W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

48H 02/0600Z 48.9N 20.5W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 03/0600Z…ABSORBED WITHIN A FRONTAL ZONE

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Sat Sep 30 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop a few hundred miles

south of the southern coasts of Mexico and Guatemala, near the Gulf

of Tehuantepec, by the middle of next week. Environmental

conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development

while the system moves west-northwestward or northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent. Forecaster Zelinsky