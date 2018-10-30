30 Oct Tue 2018 Tropical Report, 1 H/cane

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Oscar, located over the central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Berg OSCAR MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE NORTH… …EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HIGH SURF ALONG BERMUDA BEACHES THROUGH WEDNESDAY



Hurricane Oscar Discussion Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162018

500 AM AST Tue Oct 30 2018

Oscar’s eye is less distinct on infrared satellite imagery than it

was several hours ago. Conventional and microwave imagery suggest

that the center is tilted a bit to the northeast with height, and

there continues to be some erosion of convection over the

southwestern quadrant of the hurricane. This is indicative of some

southwesterly shear over the system, and Oscar does not appear

likely to strengthen further. The current intensity is held at 90

kt based on a blend of Dvorak Current Intensity numbers from TAFB

and SAB. Model guidance indicates that the shear will not increase

further until tonight, so the intensity is held steady for the next

12 hours. After that time, south-southwesterly shear if forecast to

increase and become quite high in 36-48 hours. Around that time,

global models show Oscar interacting with a frontal zone, and

causing significant warm and cold air advection around the center,

indicating the transition to a vigorous extratropical cyclone.

Not surprisingly, the global guidance also shows a substantial

increase in the size of the system during and after the

extratropical transformation, and this is reflected in the NHC wind

radii forecasts.

Oscar is beginning to move faster, just to the east of due north, or

around 010/11 kt. There is little change to the track forecast

reasoning from the previous advisory. Over the next couple of days,

Oscar should continue to accelerate, toward the north-northeast,

in the flow on the southeast side of a mid-latitude trough that has

just moved off the United States east coast. Later in the period,

post-tropical Oscar should become more embedded within the trough

and in the mid-latitude westerlies, and move northeastward over the

northeastern Atlantic. The official track forecast is similar to

the previous one and is a blend of the simple and corrected

dynamical model consensus predictions.

Large swells from Oscar will affect Bermuda through Wednesday.

Please consult products from your local weather office as these

conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 30/0900Z 28.6N 58.2W 90 KT 105 MPH

12H 30/1800Z 30.6N 57.1W 90 KT 105 MPH

24H 31/0600Z 34.0N 54.3W 85 KT 100 MPH

36H 31/1800Z 38.5N 50.5W 80 KT 90 MPH

48H 01/0600Z 43.5N 46.7W 65 KT 75 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 02/0600Z 50.5N 35.5W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 03/0600Z 57.5N 21.5W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 04/0600Z 63.0N 9.0W 45 KT 50 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a weak area of low

pressure located about 800 miles south-southwest of the southern tip

of the Baja California peninsula remain disorganized. Significant

development of this system is not expected while it moves westward

or west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

2. An elongated area of low pressure located about 1200 miles southwest

of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula is producing

disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slow development of

this system is possible over the next few days while the disturbance

moves toward the west or west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

3. A third area of disturbed weather is located several hundred miles

south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico. Environmental conditions

appear conducive for gradual development of this system through the

weekend while it moves west-northwestward at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Berg

