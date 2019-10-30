30 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

30 Oct Wed 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed Oct 30
For the Eastern North Pacific:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Oct 30 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
DAY: Isolated thunderstorms this morning. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon.
NIGHT: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Humidity: 83% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 9.1 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 90.0°F L 81.6°F
Winds: Today E 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.99 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in
This month: 4.58 in
2 days since rain
14 rain days in Oct
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 24.66 in
Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.
Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in October: 84°F
MOON:7% illumination
OCT TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 3 DAY FORECAST
