30 Nov Weather In Cayman

30 Nov Thur 2017
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 81% (Same as from yesterday)
UV: 6.9 HIGH (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 86.3°F L 76.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: NE 10-15 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 16.52 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 14.66 in
19 Rain days in Oct 21 Rain days in Nov 1 day since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 60.39 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in. Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F
Sea Temperature in NOV 82°F
Moon: 86% Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge
