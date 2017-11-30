November 30, 2017

30 Nov Weather In Cayman

November 30, 2017
30 Nov Thur 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

A slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean will continue to support light northeast winds and seas across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman Brac.

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 81%  (Same as from yesterday)

UV: 6.9    HIGH  (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 86.3°F  L 76.5°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NNE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.10 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  14.66 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  21 Rain days in Nov   1 day since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 60.39 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

Moon: 86% Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

