30 May Weather in Cayman

30 May Thu 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers will continue across the Cayman area this morning as an upper level trough interacts with a surface trough over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.
Humidity: 89% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.7 (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 82.5° F L 77.5°F
Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.90 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.87 in
Last 24 hrs 1.25 in This month: 3.72 in
0 days since rain
9 rain days in May
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 12.91 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.
Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May: 82°F
MOON: 16% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
