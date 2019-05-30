May 30, 2019

30 May Weather in Cayman

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue across the Cayman area this morning as an upper level trough interacts with a surface trough over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

Humidity: 89% (UP from yesterday)


UV: 13.7 (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 82.5° F L 77.5°F 
Winds: Today SE 10-20 mph Tonight SE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1012.90 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.87 in

Last 24 hrs 1.25 in This month: 3.72 in

0 days since rain

9 rain days in May

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.91 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.

Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in May: 82°F

MOON: 16% illumination

Waning Crescent
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

