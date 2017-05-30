30 May 2017 Weather in Cayman

May 30, 2017

Synopsis

Light to moderate easterly winds and slight to moderate seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a weak ridge of high pressure over the Florida Straits. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 83%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 11.9 EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 91.2°F  L 78.0°F  

Wind direction TODAY:  E 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: : 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016:00 mb  Rising slowly  Rain:   Last month: 3.10 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 in  This month:  2.21 in

5 Rain days in April   9 Rain days in May   10 days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 8.48 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.  Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F

in May 82°F

Moon: 29% illuminated

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN MAY 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

