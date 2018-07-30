30 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Stewart

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A trough of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of

Manzanillo, Mexico, is producing a small area of showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are currently only

marginally favorable and any development should be slow to

occur over the next couple of days. By mid-week, conditions could

become a little more conducive for development while the system

moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form several hundred miles

south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec late this week. Gradual development

of this system is possible thereafter as it moves west-northwestward

off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave, currently over the Cayman area, moves over Yucatan Peninsula. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west. Humidity: 90% (UP from yesterday) UV: 12.1 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 91.9°F L 76.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 11.49 in Last 24 hrs 0.19 This month: 1.83 in 0 days since rain 9 rain days in July

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 19.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in July 84°F Moon illumination: 94% Waning Gibbous

