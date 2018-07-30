July 30, 2018

30 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

July 30, 2018 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

30 Jul Mon 2018

Tropical Report

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$
Forecaster Stewart

 

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A trough of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of
Manzanillo, Mexico, is producing a small area of showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are currently only
marginally favorable and any development should be slow to
occur over the next couple of days. By mid-week, conditions could
become a little more conducive for development while the system
moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form several hundred miles
south of the Gulf of Tehuantepec late this week. Gradual development
of this system is possible thereafter as it moves west-northwestward
off the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave, currently over the Cayman area, moves over Yucatan Peninsula. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

 

 

Humidity: 90%  (UP from yesterday)

UV: 12.1   EXTREME  (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available.  See weather forecast top right of website.  Yesterday: H 91.9°F  L 76.1°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 10-20 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady  Rain:   Last month: 11.49 in    Last 24 hrs 0.19 This month:  1.83 in  0 days since rain 9 rain days in July

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 : 19.29 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.  Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F

in July 84°F

 

Moon illumination:  94%  Waning Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2018 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

 

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.

Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/

: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iScience, iTeenz, iWeather, iWorld News, News, Weather
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. 30 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – Caribbean Edition says:
    July 30, 2018 at 10:12 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News 30 Jul Mon 2018 Tropical Report   Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Mon Jul 30 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Stewart   Tropical Weather… Link: 30 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*