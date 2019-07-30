30 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist.

30 Jul Tue 2019

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Jul 30 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Jul 30 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Hurricane Erick

HURRICANE ERICK INTENSIFIES AS IT ENTERS THE CENTRAL PACIFIC FAR EAST-SOUTHEAST OF HAWAII

Tropical Storm Flossie

FLOSSIE EXPECTED TO BECOME A HURRICANE LATER TODAY

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers are expected overnight as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

Humidity: 71% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 90.5 F L 80.1°F

Winds: Today ENE 15-10 mph Tonight ENE 5-10 mph

Barometer: 1012.20 mb Rising slowly

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.01 in This month: 0.57 in

1 day since rain

10 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.87 in

Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 4% illumination

Waning Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

