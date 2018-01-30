30 Jan Weather In Cayman

Cloudiness and showers associated with a weak cold front is expected to move into the Cayman area from late this afternoon as the front becomes stationary over our area. Further north, a high pressure system will build over the southeast United States from this afternoon supporting fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving south.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared