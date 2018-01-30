January 30, 2018

30 Jan Weather In Cayman

January 30, 2018
30 Jan Tue 2018

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

 

Cloudiness and showers associated with a weak cold front is expected to move into the Cayman area from late this afternoon as the front becomes stationary over our area. Further north, a high pressure system will build over the southeast United States from this afternoon supporting fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving south.

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 80%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 8.1   VERY HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 87.3°F  L 75.1°F

Wind direction TODAY:  NNE 15-25 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 15-25 mph

Barometer: 1015.10 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 2.54 in    Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month:  1.84 in

  6 Rain days in Dec  13 Rain days in Jan   3 days since rain  

2017 Season Total:  62.94 in      2018 Season Total: 1.84 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in.  Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F

in Jan 81°F

 

98% illuminated  Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat

