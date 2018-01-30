30 Jan Weather In Cayman

30 Jan Tue 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Cloudiness and showers associated with a weak cold front is expected to move into the Cayman area from late this afternoon as the front becomes stationary over our area. Further north, a high pressure system will build over the southeast United States from this afternoon supporting fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving south.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 80% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 8.1 VERY HIGH (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 87.3°F L 75.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNE 15-25 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 15-25 mph GC
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 1.84 in
6 Rain days in Dec 13 Rain days in Jan 3 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 1.84 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
98% illuminated Waxing Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
