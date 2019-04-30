30 Apr Weather in Cayman

30 Apr Tue 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate east-northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Mostly sunny today and clear tonight.
Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.2° F L 77.8°F
Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 0.98 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.79 in
4 days since rain
10 rain days in April
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 9.11 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.
Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April: 81°F
MOON: 19% illumination
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
