30 Apr Weather in Cayman

30 Apr Tue 2019

Weather in Cayman

Moderate east-northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Mostly sunny today and clear tonight.

Humidity: 80% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 12.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.2° F L 77.8°F

Winds: Today ENE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1014.60 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 1.79 in

4 days since rain

10 rain days in April

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 9.11 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.

Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 19% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

