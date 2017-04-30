30 Apr 2017 Weather in Cayman

Apr 30 Sunday 2017
Synopsis
Moderate east to southeasterly winds seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as high pressure system builds just north of the Bahamas. Radar images show scattered showers southeast of Grand Cayman and isolated showers over the rest of the Cayman area moving towards the northwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 83% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.1 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 89.7°F L 80.6°F
Wind direction TODAY: E: 15-25 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: E: 15-25 mph
Barometer: 1014:00 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 1.42 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 3.10 in
6 Rain days in March 5 Rain days in April 8 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 6.27 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in April 1.3 in. Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in April 81°F
Moon: 20% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN APRIL 2017 – Click to enlarge
