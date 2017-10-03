3 Oct Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 2 Dist (Atl & CS)

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 AM EDT Tue Oct 3 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A sharp trough of low pressure, located over the northwestern

Bahamas, continues to produce an area of scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Although tropical cyclone formation is not expected

due to hostile upper-level winds, the disturbance is forecast to

move westward at 25 to 30 mph for the next day or so, spreading

locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds in brief squalls

across portions of the northwestern Bahamas early this morning, and

across much of South Florida later morning and continuing into the

afternoon. Additional information on this disturbance can be found

in High Seas Forecasts issued by the NOAA Tropical Analysis and

Forecast Branch, and also in forecast products and statements issued

by your local weather service office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

2. An area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern

Caribbean Sea within the next few days. Some slow development of

this system is possible by the weekend while the low drifts

northward into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Additional information on the Bahamas disturbance can be found in

High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service, under

AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and available on the

Web at http://www.opc.ncep.noaa.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.shtml.

Forecaster Stewart

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

1100 PM PDT Mon Oct 2 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure

located near the Gu lf of Tehuantepec have changed little during the

past several hours. However, environmental conditions are expected

to become conducive for some additional development of this

disturbance over the next couple of days while the system moves

slowly west-northwestward or westward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Stewart