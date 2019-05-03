3 May Weather in Cayman

3 May Fri 2019
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Moderate winds and seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the pressure gradient over the northwest Caribbean tightens. Radar images show isolated showers over the Cayman area.
Humidity: 70% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.6 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 78°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.3° F L 77.8°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight ESE 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 1.87 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
2 days since rain
0 rain days in May
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 9.19 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in May 5.2 in.
Average temperature in May: 75°F to 88°F
Sea Temperature in May: 82°F
MOON: 2% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN May 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
