3 June 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

June 3 Saturday 2017
Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sat Jun 3 2017 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Beven
Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 1100 AM PDT Sat Jun 3 2017 For the eastern North Pacific... east of 140 degrees west longitude: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$ Forecaster Beven
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Not available. See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 82% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 13.4 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 91.5°F L 79.5°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 5-10 mph
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 5-10 mph
Barometer: 1014:00 mb Rising slowlyy Rain: Last month: 2.21 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
9 Rain days in May 0 Rain days in June 14 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 8.48 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in. Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in May 84°F
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JUNE 2017 – Click to enlarge
