3 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

3 Jun Mon 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and

thunderstorm activity over the Bay of Campeche. This system is

expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast

of Mexico, and could become a tropical cyclone before it moves

inland in a day or two. Regardless of development, the disturbance

will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and

eastern Mexico during the next few days. An Air Force Reserve

reconnaissance aircraft will investigate the disturbance this

afternoon, if necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico

should monitor the progress of this system.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Zelinsky

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light southeast winds and slight seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the northwest.

Humidity: 69% (UP from yesterday)



UV: 13.8 (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4° F L 79.8°F

Winds: Today E 10-150 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph

Barometer: 10134.70 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.76 in

Last 24 hrs 0.02 in This month: 0.02 in

1 day since rain

1 rain day in June

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 12.96 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.

Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in June: 84°F



MOON: 0% illumination

New Moon

GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

