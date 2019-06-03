3 Jun Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

3 Jun Mon 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jun 3 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and
thunderstorm activity over the Bay of Campeche. This system is
expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast
of Mexico, and could become a tropical cyclone before it moves
inland in a day or two. Regardless of development, the disturbance
will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and
eastern Mexico during the next few days. An Air Force Reserve
reconnaissance aircraft will investigate the disturbance this
afternoon, if necessary. Interests along the Gulf coast of Mexico
should monitor the progress of this system.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
Forecaster Zelinsky
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Mon Jun 3 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Cangialosi
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Light southeast winds and slight seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the northwest.
Humidity: 69% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 13.8 (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 80°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 90.4° F L 79.8°F
Winds: Today E 10-150 mph Tonight E 5-10 mph
Barometer: 10134.70 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.76 in
Last 24 hrs 0.02 in This month: 0.02 in
1 day since rain
1 rain day in June
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 12.96 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in June 7.2 in.
Average temperature in June: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in June: 84°F
MOON: 0% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN June 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
Speak Your Mind