3 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Mon Jul 3 2017
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. A nearly stationary broad area of low pressure located about 650
miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce
disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental
conditions are expected to become more conducive for development,
and a tropical depression could form later this week. The
disturbance is expected to begin moving west-northwestward in a day
or so, and it should continue moving in that direction through the
remainder of the week.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
Forecaster Cangialosi
500 AM PDT Mon Jul 3 2017
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
1. A broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles south of
the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula continues to
produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
Gradual development of this system is possible during the next
several days while it moves west-northwestward.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
2. A tropical wave located south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec
is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A low pressure
system is expected to form well south of the coast of Mexico in
association with the wave during the next day or two. Environmental
conditions are forecast to be favorable for development of this
system by later this week while it moves generally westward
around 10 mph.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.
Forecaster Brown
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west towards the southwest.
Humidity: 88% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.7 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 90.7°F L 76.1°F
Wind direction TODAY: E 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: ENE: 10-20 mph GC
Barometer: 1016:00 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 4.64 in Last 24 hrs 1.39 in This month: 1.75 in
10 Rain days in June 2 Rain days in July 0 days since rain
2016 Season Total: 20.23 in 2017 Season Total: 14.39 in
*NOTE: Official Government record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in. Average temperature in July: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July 84°F
Moon: 74% illuminated
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JULY 2017 – Click to enlarge
