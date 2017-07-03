3 July 2017 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Jul 3 2017

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. A broad area of low pressure located about 600 miles south of

the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula continues to

produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development of this system is possible during the next

several days while it moves west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. A tropical wave located south-southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec

is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. A low pressure

system is expected to form well south of the coast of Mexico in

association with the wave during the next day or two. Environmental

conditions are forecast to be favorable for development of this

system by later this week while it moves generally westward

around 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…60 percent.

Forecaster Brown

Synopsis

Isolated showers are expected across the Cayman area as an upper level trough lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west towards the southwest.