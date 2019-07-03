3 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

3 Jul Wed 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Wed July 3 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Blake

EASTERN PACIFIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

BARBARA BARGING ACROSS THE EASTERN NORTH PACIFIC AS A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service would like to announce that our phone lines are currently down. We are asking the public to email their weather queries to met.office@gov.ky or message us via Facebook. We are sorry for the inconvenience as services will be restore as soon as possible.

SYNOPSIS

Isolated thundershowers along with light easterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 12.9 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 75.9°F

Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable

Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 3.34 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in

3 days since rain

0 rain days in July

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 16.28 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.

Average temperature in Juiy: 77°F to 90°F



Sea Temperature in July: 84°F



MOON: 1% illumination

Waxing Crescent

GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

