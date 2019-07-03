3 Jul Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

3 Jul Wed 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Wed July 3 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
Forecaster Blake
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
500 AM PDT Wed Jul 3 2019
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
BARBARA BARGING ACROSS THE EASTERN NORTH PACIFIC AS A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated thundershowers along with light easterly winds and smooth to slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a result of a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.
Humidity: 67% (DOWN from yesterday)
UV: 12.9 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 76°F to 90°F. Yesterday: H 89.1° F L 75.9°F
Winds: Today E 5-10 mph Tonight Light & variable
Barometer: 1015.10 mb Steady
Rain: Last month: 3.34 in
Last 24 hrs 0.00 in This month: 0.00 in
3 days since rain
0 rain days in July
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.28 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in July 6.9 in.
Average temperature in Juiy: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in July: 84°F
MOON: 1% illumination
GRAND CAYMAN July 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
