3 Jan Weather In Cayman

3 Jan Wed 2018
Weather In Cayman
Synopsis
Moderate to fresh northerly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands as a cold front lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving south to southwest.
Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared
Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 6.1 HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website. Yesterday: H 81.9°F L 75.0°F
Wind direction TODAY: NNW 10-20 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: NNW 15-25 mph GC
Barometer: 1013.80 mb Steady Rain: Last month: 2.54 in Last 24 hrs 0.00 This month: 0.00 in
6 Rain days in Dec 0 Rain days in Jan 6 days since rain
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 0.00 in
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in Jan 2.2 in. Average temperature in Jan: 72°F to 81°F
Sea Temperature in Jan 81°F
97% illuminated Waning Gibous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN JANUARY 2018 – Click to enlarge
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
