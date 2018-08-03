3 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

3 Aug Fri 2018

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

Forecaster Berg

500 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Hector, located well southwest of Baja California Sur.

1. A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms

several hundred miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual

development of this system during the next few days as it moves

slowly west-northwestward or northwestward. By early next week,

proximity to another low pressure system could limit further

development of this disturbance.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. An area of disturbed weather centered several hundred miles south-

southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec remains poorly organized.

However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for

development during the next several days, and a tropical depression

is likely to form by early next week while it moves west-

northwestward off the coast of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

3. A tropical wave near Central America is producing disorganized

cloudiness and showers. While development of this system is

possible over the next several days, strong upper-level winds from

a system to the northwest could prevent significant organization.

The wave is expected to move westward or west-northwestward during

the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Blake

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean today as the upper level low pressure system lingers over the area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.. Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday) UV: 11.3 EXTREME (Same as yesterday) Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.8°F L 79.7°F

Wind direction TODAY: ESE 5-10 mph GC

Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC

Barometer: 1016.40 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.73 This month: o.73 in 0 days since rain 1 rain days in August

2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.04 in

Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in) All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F Sea Temperature in August 84°F Moon illumination: 63% Waning Gibbous

