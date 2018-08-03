3 Aug Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report

Tropical Report
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.
$$
Forecaster Berg
500 AM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane
Hector, located well southwest of Baja California Sur.
1. A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms
several hundred miles south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico.
Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for gradual
development of this system during the next few days as it moves
slowly west-northwestward or northwestward. By early next week,
proximity to another low pressure system could limit further
development of this disturbance.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.
2. An area of disturbed weather centered several hundred miles south-
southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec remains poorly organized.
However, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for
development during the next several days, and a tropical depression
is likely to form by early next week while it moves west-
northwestward off the coast of Mexico.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.
3. A tropical wave near Central America is producing disorganized
cloudiness and showers. While development of this system is
possible over the next several days, strong upper-level winds from
a system to the northwest could prevent significant organization.
The wave is expected to move westward or west-northwestward during
the next few days.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.
Forecaster Blake
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Humidity: 92% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 11.3 EXTREME (Same as yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s current temperature – Not available. See weather forecast top right of website. Yesterday: H 92.8°F L 79.7°F
Wind direction TODAY: ESE 5-10 mph GC
Wind direction TONIGHT: E 10-15 mph GC
Barometer: 1016.40 mb Rising slowly Rain: Last month: 1.83 in Last 24 hrs 0.73 This month: o.73 in 0 days since rain 1 rain days in August
2017 Season Total: 62.94 in 2018 Season Total: 20.04 in
Average Yearly Rainfall 56.20 in (Note: National Weather Service 2017 Season Total – measured at Owen Roberts Airport GT – was 59.32 in)
All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in. Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August 84°F
Moon illumination: 63% Waning Gibbous
TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE
GRAND CAYMAN AUGUST 2018 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST
http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL
FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar
Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/
Moon info and graphic:
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown
Atlantic satellite image: http://www.intellicast.com/global/satellite/infrared.aspx?region=hiatlsat
Description:
The Global Infrared Satellite image shows clouds by their temperature. Red and blue areas indicate cold (high) cloud tops. Infrared (IR) radiation is electromagnetic radiation whose wavelength is longer than that of visible light, but shorter than that of terahertz radiation and microwaves. Weather satellites equipped with scanning radiometers produce thermal or infrared images which can then enable a trained analyst to determine cloud heights and types, to calculate land and surface water temperatures, and to locate ocean surface features.
Tropical storm data and graphics from National Hurricane Center at: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Weathernerds: https://www.weathernerds.org/
