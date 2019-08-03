3 Aug 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report – 1 Dist.

3 Aug Sat 2019
Tropical Report
ATLANTIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019
EASTERN PACIFIC
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:
500 AM PD Sat 3 2019
Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook
Weather in Cayman
SYNOPSIS
Isolated showers associated with a tropical wave over the Northwest Caribbean will spread across the Cayman area during the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
Humidity: 73% (UP from yesterday)
UV: 12.5 EXTREME (UP from yesterday)
Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 79°F to 92°F. Yesterday: H 90.7 F L 79.0°F
Winds: Today ESE 10-20 mph Tonight E 10-15 mph
Barometer: 1014.20 mb Rising slowly
Rain: Last month: 0.58 in
Last 24 hrs 0.06 in This month: 0.11 in
0 days since rain
3 rain days in Aug
2018 Season Total: 44.03 in
2019 Season Total: 16.99 in
Latest rainfall readings are from EAST END.
Average rainfall in August 6.7 in.
Average temperature in August: 77°F to 90°F
Sea Temperature in August: 84°F
MOON: 9% illumination
AUG TIDES AND MOON
GRAND CAYMAN August 2019 – Click to enlarge
LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST
