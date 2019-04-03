3 Apr Weather in Cayman

3 Apr Wed 2019

Weather in Cayman

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over Cayman due in part to a slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean.

Humidity: 74% (DOWN from yesterday)



UV: 13.3 EXTREME (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 74°F to 85°F. Yesterday: H 84,8° F L 72.2°F

Winds: Today NE 15 – 25 mph Tonight NE 10 – 20 mph

Barometer: 1019.10 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 0.98 in Last 24 hrs 0.17 in This month: 0.20 in 0 days since rain 2 rain days in April 2018 Season Total: 44.03 in 2019 Season Total: 7.52 in

All readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in April 1.9 in.

Average temperature in April: 73°F to 88°F



Sea Temperature in April: 81°F



MOON: 3% illumination

Waning Crescent

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE



GRAND CAYMAN April 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 5 DAY FORECAST

See: http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL



FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/



Moon info and graphic: https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown