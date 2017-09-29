29 Sep Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 H/cane, 1 TS, 2 Dist (Atlantic)

Tropical Report

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Fri Sep 29 2017

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical

Storm Maria, located over the western Atlantic Ocean a few hundred

miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and on Hurricane Lee, located

over the north Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles south-southeast

of Newfoundland.

1. A broad trough of low pressure interacting with an upper-level

low is producing a large but disorganized area of cloudiness and

showers. This activity extends from the northwestern Caribbean

Sea northward across western Cuba to the southern Florida peninsula.

This trough has moved slowly westward since yesterday, and a weak

low is now likely to form from this system near the west coast of

Florida during the weekend. Environmental conditions appear to be

conducive for some development of the low before the upper-level

winds become less favorable early next week. Regardless of

development, this system is likely to produce locally heavy rainfall

over portions of central and western Cuba, the Florida Keys, the

Florida peninsula during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

2. A tropical wave is producing cloudiness and showers over the

northeastern Caribbean Sea and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Although there are no signs of organization and surface pressures

are not falling at this time, conditions could become a little more

favorable for some development next week while the system moves

toward the west-northwest. This system is expected to bring

locally heavy rains over the northern Leeward Islands, including

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Forecaster Avila

LEE A LITTLE WEAKER WHILE MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE NORTHEAST… …EXPECTED TO DISSIPATE OVER THE NORTH ATLANTIC ON SATURDAY



Hurricane Lee Discussion Number 45

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142017

500 AM AST Fri Sep 29 2017

Lee’s low-level center is partially exposed along the northern edge

of the convective canopy due to almost 40 kt of northerly shear.

ASCAT data from last evening showed winds as high as 70 kt, so

assuming some weakening due to the belligerent shear, the initial

intensity is lowered to 65 kt. Lee will be crossing the tight SST

gradient to the north of the Gulf Stream within the next 6-12

hours, and along with continued strong shear, this should cause the

cyclone to weaken further and become a tropical storm later today.

Global model guidance then indicates that Lee will dissipate in the

fast flow ahead of an approaching cold front by 36 hours. Even

after Lee’s circulation opens up, a swath of strong winds will

likely continue eastward toward Ireland and the United Kingdom by

days 2 and 3.

Lee is accelerating northeastward with an initial motion of 040/22

kt. The cyclone should maintain that heading with its speed

increasing further up until the time it dissipates. The track

guidance is tightly clustered for the next 24 hours before

dissipation, and the NHC forecast is mainly an update of the

previous one.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 29/0900Z 38.3N 52.4W 65 KT 75 MPH

12H 29/1800Z 41.1N 48.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 30/0600Z 45.4N 39.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 30/1800Z…DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Berg

MARIA SLIGHTLY WEAKER AND MOVING FASTER TOWARD THE EAST



Tropical Storm Maria Discussion Number 53

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

500 AM AST Fri Sep 29 2017

Maria is producing a relatively small cluster of deep convection

that is displaced to the east of the center due to 15 kt of

westerly shear. Scatterometer data from last evening showed some

45-kt wind vectors south of the center, so Maria’s initial

intensity is estimated to be 50 kt, accounting for the low

resolution of the ASCAT instruments. Maria will continue to move

over waters of at least 26 degrees Celsius for at least the next

24-36 hours, although vertical shear will be increasing over the

cyclone fairly soon. The first stages of extratropical transition

are likely to begin later today, and baroclinic forcing could allow

Maria to regain a little bit of strength, which is shown by both the

GFS and ECMWF models over the next couple of days. Maria should be

fully extratropical by 48 hours and then be absorbed within a

frontal zone a little after 72 hours. Some of the global models,

such as the GFS and UKMET, show this absorption occurring sooner

than that.

Maria is accelerating eastward within the mid-latitude westerlies

with an initial motion of 085/18 kt. The cyclone should turn

east-northeastward later today, ahead of a mid-latitude trough

moving off the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada coast, with

acceleration continuing up until the time Maria dissipates.

Although the ECMWF model is an outlier and has a slower solution

compared to the other guidance, the NHC track forecast remains

close to the other models and the various consensus aids.

The post-tropical intensity and wind radii forecasts at 48 and 72 h

are based on guidance provided by the NOAA Ocean Prediction Center.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 29/0900Z 37.2N 63.3W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 29/1800Z 37.9N 59.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 30/0600Z 39.8N 52.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 30/1800Z 42.1N 45.0W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 01/0600Z 45.0N 36.8W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 02/0600Z 51.4N 16.0W 40 KT 45 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 03/0600Z…ABSORBED WITHIN A FRONTAL ZONE

$$

Forecaster Berg

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Fri Sep 29 2017 For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude: 1. An area of low pressure is expected to form a few hundred miles

south or southwest of the Gulf of Tehuantepec by the middle of next

week. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for

gradual development while the system moves west-northwestward or

northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent. Forecaster Zelinsky