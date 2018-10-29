29 Oct Mon 2018 Tropical Report, 1 H/cane

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018 For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane

Oscar, located over the central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. $$

Forecaster Stewart OSCAR A LITTLE STRONGER AND LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN FURTHER… …NO THREAT TO LAND AREAS



Hurricane Oscar Discussion Number 10

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL162018

500 AM AST Mon Oct 29 2018

The cloud pattern of Oscar has continued to become better

organized, with a growing CDO and convective banding features

are better defined, especially over the southern semicircle of

the hurricane. Upper-level outflow is gradually becoming better

established to the south. Although the most recent Dvorak Current

Intensity estimates from TAFB and SAB are at 65 kt, given that the

eye is becoming better defined, the advisory intensity is set at 70

kt. Oscar is currently under some northerly to north-northwesterly

shear, but the shear is expected to diminish somewhat later today.

Also, the tropical cyclone is expected to move through a modestly

moist air mass for the next day or two. Therefore, additional

strengthening is forecast through 36 hours in agreement with the

latest intensity model consensus. Around 48 hours into the forecast

period, the shear begins to increase significantly, with notably

cooler SSTs. This should lead to the onset of a steady weakening

trend. By about 72 hours, the global models indicate that Oscar

will become embedded in a frontal zone, so the official forecast

shows the system becoming an extratropical cyclone at that time.

Oscar has slowed its forward motion and is now moving at about

270/11 kt. A mid-level high to the north of the cyclone is

expected to quickly shift eastward, while a mid-latitude trough

approaches Oscar from the west in a day or so. This evolution of

the steering flow should cause Oscar to turn northward to

north-northeastward in 24-48 hours. Later in the forecast period,

Oscar is likely to move quickly northeastward on the eastern side

of the trough. There has been some inconsistencies in the track

model guidance around 5 days over the last few forecast cycles,

with the model consensus, TVCN, shifting significantly southward and

then northward. The official forecast track is somewhat to the

left of the previous one near the end of the period, to reflect the

latest consensus prediction.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 29/0900Z 25.7N 57.8W 70 KT 80 MPH

12H 29/1800Z 26.1N 58.7W 75 KT 85 MPH

24H 30/0600Z 27.7N 58.7W 80 KT 90 MPH

36H 30/1800Z 30.0N 57.5W 85 KT 100 MPH

48H 31/0600Z 33.0N 54.7W 85 KT 100 MPH

72H 01/0600Z 41.5N 46.5W 70 KT 80 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

96H 02/0600Z 46.0N 35.5W 60 KT 70 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

120H 03/0600Z 48.0N 26.0W 55 KT 65 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

$$

Forecaster Pasch

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Mon Oct 29 2018

For the eastern North Pacific…east of 140 degrees west longitude:

1. An elongated area of low pressure is located several hundred miles

south of Manzanillo, Mexico. Although upper-level winds are only

marginally conducive, and a tropical depression could still form

during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at

about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…50 percent.

2. A well-defined low pressure system located about 1100 miles

south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula

continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

However, some slow development of this system will be possible over

the next several days while the low moves toward the west or

west-northwest at about 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

Forecaster Stewart

