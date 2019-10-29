29 Oct 2019 Weather in Cayman & Tropical Report, 1 Dist.

29 Oct Tue 2019

Tropical Report

ATLANTIC

Tropical Weather Outlook

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 AM EDT Tue Oct 29

For the Eastern North Pacific:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

500 AM PDT Tue Oct 29 2019

Global Tropics & Benefits Outlook

Weather in Cayman

SYNOPSIS

Light easterly winds and slight seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours due to a slack pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Further east, a tropical wave just east of Jamaica will move into the Cayman area tomorrow afternoon with a slight increase chance of showers. The wave is expected to move west our area tomorrow evening. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

Humidity: 50% (Same as yesterday)

UV: 8.3 VERY HIGH (DOWN from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s expected temperatures – 81°F to 89°F. Yesterday: H 90.0°F L 81.4°F

Winds: Today E 10-15 mph Tonight E 10-20 mph

Barometer: 1013.50 mb Steady

Rain: Last month: 1.99 in

Last 24 hrs 0.00 in

This month: 4.58 in

1 day since rain

14 rain days in Oct

2018 Season Total: 44.03 in

2019 Season Total: 24.66 in

Latest rainfall readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in October 9.2 in.

Average temperature in October: 77°F to 88°F

Sea Temperature in October: 84°F

MOON:3% illumination

Waxing Crescent

OCT TIDES AND MOON

GRAND CAYMAN October 2019 – Click to enlarge

LOCAL 4 DAY FORECAST

