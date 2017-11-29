November 30, 2017

29 Nov Weather In Cayman

29 Nov Wed 2017

Weather In Cayman

Synopsis

A slack pressure gradient across the Caribbean will continue to support light winds and seas across the Cayman area today. Radar images show scatted showers around Grand Cayman moving towards the west. 

 

Sunshine just makes the day a little better, but it can also cause sunburns. Check the UV Report below to be prepared

Humidity: 81%  (DOWN from yesterday)

UV: 6.9    HIGH  (UP from yesterday)

Temperature: Today’s current temperature – See Weather Forecast Top Right of Website.   Yesterday: H 88.3°F  L 74.7°F

Wind direction TODAY:  ENE 10-15 mph

Wind direction TONIGHT: NE 10-15 mph

Barometer: 1016.70 mb  Steady  Rain:   Last month: 16.52 in    Last 24 hrs 0.04 This month:  14.66 in

  19 Rain days in Oct  21 Rain days in Nov   o days since rain  

2016 Season Total:  20.23 in      2017 Season Total: 60.39 in

*NOTE: record of rainfall on Grand Cayman (Owen Roberts International Airport) 2016: 27.98 inches or 28.22 inches below the 30 year average rainfall of 56.20 inches. All other readings are from SOUTH SOUND.

Average rainfall in Nov 4.6 in.  Average temperature in Nov: 75°F to 86°F

in NOV 82°F

Moon: 78% Waxing Gibbous

 

 

TIDES, SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOON RISE, MOON SET AND MOON PHASE

GRAND CAYMAN NOV 2017 – Click to enlarge

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

FOR RADAR IMAGE GO TO:  http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/nwshome/forecasthome/radar

Also see Weather In Cayman: http://www.weatherincayman.com/

http://www.weather.gov.ky/portal/page?_pageid=4421,7428393&_dad=portal&_schema=PORTAL

For Tropical Weather go to:

National Hurricane Center at: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

Mike’s Weather Page at: http://www.spaghettimodels.com/

Moon info and graphic:

https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/uk/georgetown

